At FedExField on Thursday, October 5, the Washington Commanders face the Chicago Bears, beginning at 8:15 PM ET. The Commanders should win, according to our computer model -- continue reading to discover more tips regarding the point spread, over/under and even the final score.

The Commanders are putting up 307.8 yards per game on offense (20th in NFL), and they rank 21st on defense with 352.5 yards allowed per game. The Bears have sputtering defensively, ranking fifth-worst with 383.3 total yards given up per game. They have been more productive on offense, generating 305.3 total yards per contest (21st-ranked).

Bears vs. Commanders Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Commanders (-5.5) Over (44.5) Commanders 32, Bears 21

Bears Betting Info

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 33.3% chance of a victory for the Bears.

Chicago has not won against the spread this year in four games with a spread.

The Bears have been an underdog by 5.5 points or more this year once, and failed to cover the spread.

Each Chicago game has hit the over this year.

Games involving the Bears this year have averaged 44.0 points per game, a 0.5-point differential when compared to the over/under for this contest.

Commanders Betting Info

The Commanders have a 71.4% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Washington has a record of 2-2-0 against the spread this season.

The Commanders have not covered the spread when favored by 5.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).

Washington games have gone over the point total twice this season.

Commanders games this season have posted an average total of 40.8, which is 3.7 points fewer than the total for this matchup.

Bears vs. Commanders 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Washington 22.3 30.0 11.5 26.5 33.0 33.5 Chicago 18.8 34.3 24.0 34.5 13.5 34.0

