Chicago (0-4) brings a four-game losing streak into a matchup with Washington (2-2) on Thursday, October 5, 2023 at FedExField. The Commanders are the favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 6 points. The over/under in the outing is set at 44.5 points.

Bears vs. Commanders Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Bears have been winning one time and have been behind three times at the end of the first quarter this year.

At the end of the first quarter this season, the Commanders have led one time, have trailed two times, and have been knotted up one time.

Washington's offense is averaging 4.3 points in the first quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 8.5 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

So far this season, the Bears have won the second quarter in one game, lost the second quarter in two games, and they've tied in the second quarter in one game.

Looking at scoring in the second quarter, the Commanders have won the second quarter in three games and have been outscored in the second quarter in one game.

Washington's offense is averaging 7.8 points in the second quarter this year. On defense, it is allowing 4.8 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

In terms of scoring in the third quarter, the Bears have lost that quarter in three games and have been knotted up in one game.

In four games this season, the Commanders have won the third quarter one time, lost two times, and been knotted up one time.

Offensively, Washington is averaging 1.8 points in the third quarter (28th-ranked) this year. It is giving up 4.3 points on average in the third quarter (15th-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

After four games this year, the Bears have been outscored in the fourth quarter one time and outscored their opponent three times.

Looking at scoring in the fourth quarter, the Commanders have outscored their opponent in that quarter in three games and have lost that quarter in one game.

Washington's offense is averaging 12 points in the fourth quarter this year. On defense, it is allowing 8.3 points on average in that quarter.

Bears vs. Commanders Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the completion of the first half, the Bears have led one time and have trailed three times.

At the end of the first half, the Commanders have been winning two times and have been losing two times.

2nd Half

This season, the Bears have outscored their opponent in the second half in two games (0-2 in those contests), been outscored in the second half in one game (0-1), and they've tied in the second half in one game (0-1).

In four games this season, the Commanders have lost the second half two times and won two times.

Washington's offense is averaging 13.8 points in the second half this season. On defense, it is surrendering 12.5 points on average in the second half.

