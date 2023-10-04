Bears Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
At +50000, the Chicago Bears have the third-longest odds of winning the Super Bowl as of October 4.
Bears Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC North: +4000
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +50000
Bears Super Bowl Odds Insights
- In terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+50000), the Bears are 30th in the NFL. They are two spots below that, 32nd, according to computer rankings.
- The Bears were +6000 to win the Super Bowl at the beginning of the season, and have now fallen to +50000, which is the second-biggest change in the entire NFL.
- Based on their moneyline odds, the Bears have a 0.2% chance of winning the Super Bowl.
Chicago Betting Insights
- Chicago hasn't won a game against the spread this year.
- All four of the Bears' games have hit the over this season.
- The Bears have been the moneyline favorite just one other time this season, a game they lost.
- This season, Chicago has been listed as the underdog in three games and failed to win any of those contests.
- Despite having a bottom-five defense that ranks fifth-worst in the NFL (383.3 yards allowed per game), the Bears have played better offensively, ranking 21st in the NFL by putting up 305.3 yards per game.
- With 34.3 points allowed per game on defense, which ranks second-worst in the NFL, the Bears have had to rely on their 22nd-ranked offense (18.8 points per contest) to keep them in games.
Bears Impact Players
- In four games, Justin Fields has passed for 861 yards (215.3 per game), with seven TDs and five INTs, and completing 64.2%.
- On the ground, Fields has scored one touchdown and accumulated 134 yards.
- D.J. Moore has 19 receptions for 301 yards (75.3 per game) and two TDs in four games.
- In four games, Khalil Herbert has run for 196 yards (49.0 per game) and zero scores.
- In the passing game, Cole Kmet has scored two times, hauling in 18 balls for 189 yards (47.3 per game).
- T.J. Edwards has delivered 50 tackles and 2.0 TFL in four games for the Bears.
Bears Player Futures
2023-24 Bears NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Packers
|L 38-20
|+6600
|2
|September 17
|@ Buccaneers
|L 27-17
|+6600
|3
|September 24
|@ Chiefs
|L 41-10
|+550
|4
|October 1
|Broncos
|L 31-28
|+20000
|5
|October 5
|@ Commanders
|-
|+12500
|6
|October 15
|Vikings
|-
|+8000
|7
|October 22
|Raiders
|-
|+25000
|8
|October 29
|@ Chargers
|-
|+2200
|9
|November 5
|@ Saints
|-
|+5000
|10
|November 9
|Panthers
|-
|+50000
|11
|November 19
|@ Lions
|-
|+1800
|12
|November 27
|@ Vikings
|-
|+8000
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|14
|December 10
|Lions
|-
|+1800
|15
|December 17
|@ Browns
|-
|+3500
|16
|December 24
|Cardinals
|-
|+75000
|17
|December 31
|Falcons
|-
|+10000
|18
|January 7
|@ Packers
|-
|+6600
Odds are current as of October 4 at 5:19 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
