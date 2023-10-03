Max Kepler and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. are two of the players with prop bets available when the Minnesota Twins and the Toronto Blue Jays meet at Target Field on Tuesday (first pitch at 4:38 PM ET).

Twins vs. Blue Jays Game Info

When: Tuesday, October 3, 2023 at 4:38 PM ET

Tuesday, October 3, 2023 at 4:38 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: ESPN

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Pablo Lopez Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +105) Hits Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Lopez Stats

Pablo Lopez (11-8) will take the mound for the Twins, his 33rd start of the season.

In 32 starts this season, he's earned 20 quality starts.

Lopez has 29 starts of five or more innings this season in 32 chances. He averages 6.1 innings per outing.

In 32 appearances this season, he has finished six without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 27-year-old's 3.71 ERA ranks 22nd, 1.155 WHIP ranks 16th, and 10.9 K/9 ranks fifth.

Lopez Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Athletics Sep. 27 4.1 5 3 3 6 1 vs. Angels Sep. 22 6.0 5 3 3 7 1 at White Sox Sep. 16 5.0 8 5 5 8 0 vs. Mets Sep. 10 8.0 2 0 0 14 0 at Guardians Sep. 4 6.0 8 1 1 3 3

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Kepler Stats

Kepler has 22 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs, 45 walks and 66 RBI (114 total hits). He has swiped one base.

He's slashed .260/.332/.484 so far this season.

Kepler will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .467 with a double, a home run, three walks and four RBI.

Kepler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rockies Oct. 1 1-for-2 1 0 0 1 0 at Rockies Sep. 30 1-for-4 1 1 3 4 0 at Rockies Sep. 29 1-for-2 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Athletics Sep. 27 4-for-4 1 0 0 4 0 vs. Athletics Sep. 26 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Castro Stats

Willi Castro has 92 hits with 18 doubles, five triples, nine home runs, 34 walks and 34 RBI. He's also stolen 31 bases.

He has a slash line of .257/.339/.411 so far this year.

Castro takes a five-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is hitting .375 with six walks.

Castro Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rockies Oct. 1 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Rockies Sep. 30 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Rockies Sep. 29 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Athletics Sep. 28 1-for-2 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Athletics Sep. 27 2-for-2 1 0 0 2 1

MLB Props Today: Toronto Blue Jays

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Guerrero Stats

Guerrero has 159 hits with 30 doubles, 26 home runs and 67 walks. He has driven in 94 runs with five stolen bases.

He's slashed .264/.345/.444 so far this year.

Guerrero Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rays Sep. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rays Sep. 29 3-for-4 3 0 0 5 0 vs. Yankees Sep. 28 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Yankees Sep. 27 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees Sep. 26 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

George Springer Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Springer Stats

George Springer has 157 hits with 25 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs, 60 walks and 72 RBI. He's also stolen 18 bases.

He has a .256/.326/.403 slash line on the season.

Springer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rays Sep. 30 2-for-5 0 0 1 3 0 vs. Rays Sep. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees Sep. 28 3-for-5 1 0 0 4 0 vs. Yankees Sep. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees Sep. 26 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

