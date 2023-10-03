At the moment the Chicago Bears have the third-longest odds in the NFL of winning the Super Bowl, listed at +50000.

Bears Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC North: +4000

+4000 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +50000

Bears Super Bowl Odds Insights

Bookmakers rate the Bears higher (30th in the league) than the computer rankings do (32nd).

Oddsmakers have moved the Bears' Super Bowl odds down from +6000 at the beginning of the season to +50000. Among all teams in the league, that is the second-biggest change.

The implied probability of the Bears winning the Super Bowl, based on their +50000 moneyline odds, is 0.2%.

Chicago Betting Insights

Chicago hasn't won a game against the spread this season.

The Bears and their opponent have yet to fail to hit the over this season.

The Bears have been listed as the moneyline favorite just one other time this season, a game they lost.

This season, Chicago has been listed as the underdog in three games and failed to win any of those contests.

Despite having a bottom-five defense that ranks fifth-worst in the NFL (383.3 yards allowed per game), the Bears have had more success on the other side of the ball, ranking 21st in the NFL by averaging 305.3 yards per game.

The Bears own the 22nd-ranked scoring offense this season (18.8 points per game), and they've been worse on defense, ranking second-worst with 34.3 points allowed per game.

Bears Impact Players

In four games, Justin Fields has thrown for 861 yards (215.3 per game), with seven TDs and five INTs, and completing 64.2%.

Also, Fields has run for 134 yards and one TD.

In four games, D.J. Moore has 19 receptions for 301 yards (75.3 per game) and two TDs.

Khalil Herbert has rushed for 196 yards (49.0 per game) and zero scores in four games.

In the passing game, Cole Kmet has scored two times, catching 18 balls for 189 yards (47.3 per game).

In four games for the Bears, T.J. Edwards has delivered 2.0 TFL and 50 tackles.

Bears Player Futures

2023-24 Bears NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Packers L 38-20 +6600 2 September 17 @ Buccaneers L 27-17 +6600 3 September 24 @ Chiefs L 41-10 +550 4 October 1 Broncos L 31-28 +20000 5 October 5 @ Commanders - +12500 6 October 15 Vikings - +8000 7 October 22 Raiders - +25000 8 October 29 @ Chargers - +2200 9 November 5 @ Saints - +5000 10 November 9 Panthers - +50000 11 November 19 @ Lions - +1800 12 November 27 @ Vikings - +8000 BYE - - - - 14 December 10 Lions - +1800 15 December 17 @ Browns - +3500 16 December 24 Cardinals - +75000 17 December 31 Falcons - +10000 18 January 7 @ Packers - +6600

Odds are current as of October 3 at 5:20 AM ET. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.