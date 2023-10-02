This week, there's high school football on the agenda in Randolph County, Illinois. To find out how to watch the games, we have you covered below.

    • Randolph County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week

    Monday

    Wesclin High School at Sparta High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 2
    • Location: Sparta, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Wesclin High School at Red Bud High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Red Bud, IL
    • Conference: Cahokia
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

