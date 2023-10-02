If your plans this week include seeing the local high school football games in Clinton County, Illinois, then there are some important details for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.

Clinton County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week

Monday

Wesclin High School at Sparta High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 2

6:00 PM CT on October 2 Location: Sparta, IL

Sparta, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Mater Dei High School - Breese at Althoff Catholic High School

Game Time: 6:55 PM CT on October 6

6:55 PM CT on October 6 Location: Belleville, IL

Belleville, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Central High School - Breese at Roxana High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

7:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Roxana, IL

Roxana, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Wesclin High School at Red Bud High School