Bears Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
Currently the Chicago Bears have the third-longest odds in the league of winning the Super Bowl, listed at +50000.
Bears Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC North: +4000
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +50000
Bears Super Bowl Odds Insights
- The Bears' Super Bowl odds (+50000) place them 30th in the NFL, but according to computer rankings they are only 32nd.
- The Bears have experienced the second-biggest change in terms of their Super Bowl odds, dropping from +6000 at the start of the season to +50000.
- The implied probability of the Bears winning the Super Bowl, based on their +50000 moneyline odds, is 0.2%.
Chicago Betting Insights
- Chicago is winless against the spread this season.
- The Bears and their opponent have yet to fail to hit the over this season.
- The Bears have been listed as the moneyline favorite only one other time this season, a game they lost.
- Chicago has been the underdog in three games this season, and it has failed to win any of those contests.
- The Bears rank 21st in total offense (305.3 yards per game) and 27th in total defense (383.3 yards allowed per game) this year.
- Despite sporting a bottom-five scoring defense that ranks second-worst in the NFL (34.3 points allowed per game), the Bears have had more success on the other side of the ball, ranking 22nd in the NFL by totaling 18.8 points per game.
Bears Impact Players
- Justin Fields has seven TD passes and five picks in four games, completing 64.2% for 861 yards (215.3 per game).
- Also, Fields has run for 134 yards and one TD.
- D.J. Moore has 19 catches for 301 yards (75.3 per game) and two TDs in four games.
- In four games, Khalil Herbert has rushed for 196 yards (49.0 per game) and zero scores.
- In the passing game, Cole Kmet has scored two times, catching 18 balls for 189 yards (47.3 per game).
- T.J. Edwards has been causing chaos on defense, delivering 50 tackles and 2.0 TFL for the Bears.
Bears Player Futures
2023-24 Bears NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Packers
|L 38-20
|+5000
|2
|September 17
|@ Buccaneers
|L 27-17
|+6600
|3
|September 24
|@ Chiefs
|L 41-10
|+550
|4
|October 1
|Broncos
|L 31-28
|+15000
|5
|October 5
|@ Commanders
|-
|+12500
|6
|October 15
|Vikings
|-
|+8000
|7
|October 22
|Raiders
|-
|+25000
|8
|October 29
|@ Chargers
|-
|+2200
|9
|November 5
|@ Saints
|-
|+5000
|10
|November 9
|Panthers
|-
|+50000
|11
|November 19
|@ Lions
|-
|+1800
|12
|November 27
|@ Vikings
|-
|+8000
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|14
|December 10
|Lions
|-
|+1800
|15
|December 17
|@ Browns
|-
|+3000
|16
|December 24
|Cardinals
|-
|+75000
|17
|December 31
|Falcons
|-
|+8000
|18
|January 7
|@ Packers
|-
|+5000
