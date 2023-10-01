The Chicago Bears and the Denver Broncos are set to meet in a Week 4 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will Trent Taylor find his way into the end zone in this contest? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and dissect his recent stats and trends.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Taylor will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Trent Taylor score a touchdown against the Broncos?

Odds to score a TD this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120 if he scores a TD)

Taylor averaged 4.4 yards receiving on 0.7 targets per game last season.

Taylor, in six games last year, did not catch a touchdown pass.

Trent Taylor Game Log (2022)

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 8 @Browns 1 1 5 0 Week 9 Panthers 2 2 14 0 Week 11 @Steelers 1 1 1 0 Week 12 @Titans 2 1 8 0 Week 13 Chiefs 0 0 0 Week 14 Browns 4 1 34 0

Rep Trent Taylor with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.