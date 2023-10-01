Travis Homer was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Chicago Bears' Week 4 matchup against the Denver Broncos begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Check out Homer's stats below.

In terms of last year's season stats, Homer ran for 74 yards on 19 carries with zero touchdowns, averaging 3.9 yards per carry, and had 16 catches (18 targets) for 157 yards.

Keep an eye on Homer's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Travis Homer Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Ankle

No other RB is on the injury list for the Bears.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bears vs. Broncos Game Info

Game Day: October 1, 2023

October 1, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Homer 2022 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 19 74 0 3.9 18 16 157 1

Homer Game-by-Game (2022)

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Broncos 1 2 0 0 0 0 Week 2 @49ers 2 9 0 4 33 0 Week 3 Falcons 1 7 0 0 0 0 Week 8 Giants 2 10 0 1 21 0 Week 9 @Cardinals 1 7 0 3 25 0 Week 12 Raiders 2 8 0 2 45 1 Week 14 Panthers 9 26 0 2 8 0 Week 15 49ers 1 5 0 4 25 0

Rep Travis Homer and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.