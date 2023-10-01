With the Chicago Bears playing the Denver Broncos in Week 4 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is Travis Homer a good bet to score a touchdown? Below, we dissect the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Travis Homer score a touchdown against the Broncos?

Odds to score a TD this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180 if he scores a TD)

Homer rushed for 74 yards on 19 carries, averaging 7.4 yards per game, last season. Homer also figured in the passing game, catching 16 passes for 157 yards (15.7 ypg) and one touchdown.

He did not find the end zone once on the ground last year in eight games.

He had a receiving touchdown in one of eight games last season. However, he had no games with multiple receiving TDs.

Travis Homer Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Broncos 1 2 0 0 0 0 Week 2 @49ers 2 9 0 4 33 0 Week 3 Falcons 1 7 0 0 0 0 Week 8 Giants 2 10 0 1 21 0 Week 9 @Cardinals 1 7 0 3 25 0 Week 12 Raiders 2 8 0 2 45 1 Week 14 Panthers 9 26 0 2 8 0 Week 15 49ers 1 5 0 4 25 0

