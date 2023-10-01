Tim Anderson vs. Padres Preview, Player Prop Bets - October 1
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Tim Anderson (.300 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Pedro Avila and the San Diego Padres at Guaranteed Rate Field, Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Padres.
Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Pedro Avila
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Tim Anderson At The Plate
Tim Anderson At The Plate
- Anderson is hitting .245 with 18 doubles, two triples, a home run and 26 walks.
- Anderson has gotten at least one hit in 62.3% of his games this year (76 of 122), with more than one hit 33 times (27.0%).
- He has hit a long ball in one of 122 games, and in 0.2% of his plate appearances.
- In 23 games this year (18.9%), Anderson has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 32.0% of his games this year (39 of 122), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (8.2%) he has scored more than once.
Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits
Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|63
|.249
|AVG
|.242
|.282
|OBP
|.290
|.309
|SLG
|.285
|11
|XBH
|10
|1
|HR
|0
|13
|RBI
|12
|58/9
|K/BB
|64/17
|3
|SB
|10
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Padres pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
- The Padres have a 3.80 team ERA that ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to give up 174 home runs (1.1 per game), the third-fewest in the league.
- Avila (2-2 with a 3.57 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 45 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Padres, his sixth of the season.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Sunday, Sept. 24, when he threw 2 2/3 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, allowing two earned runs while giving up two hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.57, with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .238 against him.
