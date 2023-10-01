Patrick Wisdom vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - October 1
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Patrick Wisdom (.273 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Adrian Houser and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-5 in his last game against the Brewers.
Patrick Wisdom Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Patrick Wisdom At The Plate
- Wisdom has eight doubles, a triple, 23 home runs and 30 walks while batting .205.
- Wisdom has gotten a hit in 42 of 94 games this year (44.7%), including 10 multi-hit games (10.6%).
- He has hit a long ball in 21.3% of his games this season, and 7.7% of his plate appearances.
- Wisdom has driven home a run in 26 games this season (27.7%), including more than one RBI in 13.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..
- He has scored at least once 36 times this season (38.3%), including seven games with multiple runs (7.4%).
Patrick Wisdom Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|51
|.190
|AVG
|.216
|.301
|OBP
|.280
|.543
|SLG
|.473
|15
|XBH
|17
|13
|HR
|10
|26
|RBI
|20
|44/18
|K/BB
|65/12
|2
|SB
|2
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
- The Brewers have the first-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.77).
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (198 total, 1.2 per game).
- Houser makes the start for the Brewers, his 21st of the season. He is 7-5 with a 4.49 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 106 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he threw five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 4.49, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 22 games this season. Opponents are hitting .278 against him.
