Lenyn Sosa vs. Padres Preview, Player Prop Bets - October 1
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Lenyn Sosa and his .281 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (69 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the San Diego Padres and Pedro Avila on October 1 at 3:10 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 2-for-3 in his most recent game against the Padres.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Lenyn Sosa Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Pedro Avila
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Looking to place a prop bet on Lenyn Sosa? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|White Sox Injury Report
|White Sox vs Padres Player Props
|White Sox vs Padres Pitching Matchup
|White Sox vs Padres Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch White Sox vs Padres
|White Sox vs Padres Odds
|White Sox vs Padres Prediction
Lenyn Sosa At The Plate
- Sosa is hitting .199 with six doubles, six home runs and three walks.
- In 50.0% of his games this season (25 of 50), Sosa has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (12.0%) he recorded more than one.
- In 12.0% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Sosa has had at least one RBI in 20.0% of his games this season (10 of 50), with two or more RBI three times (6.0%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored a run in 12 of 50 games so far this season.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other White Sox Players vs the Padres
- Click Here for Tim Anderson
- Click Here for Andrew Benintendi
- Click Here for Trayce Thompson
- Click Here for Yoán Moncada
- Click Here for Elvis Andrus
- Click Here for Eloy Jiménez
- Click Here for Andrew Vaughn
- Click Here for Gavin Sheets
- Click Here for Korey Lee
Lenyn Sosa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|24
|.211
|AVG
|.183
|.209
|OBP
|.216
|.344
|SLG
|.352
|6
|XBH
|6
|3
|HR
|3
|6
|RBI
|8
|23/0
|K/BB
|15/3
|0
|SB
|0
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Padres pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Padres have a 3.80 team ERA that ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to allow 174 home runs (1.1 per game), the third-fewest in baseball.
- Avila makes the start for the Padres, his sixth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.57 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 45 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Sunday, Sept. 24, when he tossed 2 2/3 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, allowing two earned runs while giving up two hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 26-year-old has an ERA of 3.57, with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .238 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.