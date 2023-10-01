The Chicago Bears and the Denver Broncos are set to square off in a Week 4 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will Equanimeous St. Brown find his way into the end zone in this contest? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and break down his recent stats and trends.

Will Equanimeous St. Brown score a touchdown against the Broncos?

Odds to score a TD this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200 if he scores a TD)

A season ago St. Brown grabbed 21 passes en route to 323 yards and one TD.

In one of 16 games last season, St. Brown had a receiving touchdown. He didn't register any games with multiple TD receptions.

Equanimeous St. Brown Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 49ers 3 1 18 1 Week 2 @Packers 4 2 39 0 Week 3 Texans 2 1 20 0 Week 4 @Giants 2 0 9 0 Week 5 @Vikings 2 2 24 0 Week 6 Commanders 0 0 0 Week 7 @Patriots 7 4 48 0 Week 8 @Cowboys 3 1 6 0 Week 9 Dolphins 2 0 0 0 Week 10 Lions 0 0 0 Week 11 @Falcons 2 2 24 0 Week 12 @Jets 2 1 7 0 Week 13 Packers 4 3 85 0 Week 15 Eagles 1 1 20 0 Week 17 @Lions 3 2 20 0 Week 18 Vikings 1 1 3 0

