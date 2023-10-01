D.J. Moore versus the Denver Broncos pass defense and Kareem Jackson is a matchup to watch in Week 4, when the Bears face the Broncos at Soldier Field. We have stats and information available for you in the following article.

Sign up for fantasy football today with Sleeper fantasy football and receive a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Bears vs. Broncos Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Soldier Field

Soldier Field Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Watch the NFL all season long on Fubo!

D.J. Moore Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Broncos 23 7.7 39 99 7.34

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

D.J. Moore vs. Kareem Jackson Insights

D.J. Moore & the Bears' Offense

D.J. Moore's 170 receiving yards (56.7 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 11 catches on 15 targets with one touchdown.

Through the air, Chicago ranks second-last in the league in passing yards with 445 (148.3 per contest) and 18th in passing TDs (three).

The Bears rank 27th in the league in scoring with 15.7 points per contest, and they rank 29th in total yards with 250 per game.

Chicago carries one of the lowest pass rates in the league this season, passing the ball 29.3 times per game (sixth-fewest in NFL).

In the red zone, the Bears have thrown the ball 11 times this season, placing them 18th in the league.

Kareem Jackson & the Broncos' Defense

Kareem Jackson leads the team with one interception, while also putting up 13 tackles and one pass defended.

In the air, Denver has conceded the fourth-highest amount of passing yards in the NFL, 737 (245.7 per game).

The Broncos are giving up 40.7 points per game, the most in the league.

Denver has allowed over 100 receiving yards to one player this season.

The Broncos have allowed seven players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

D.J. Moore vs. Kareem Jackson Advanced Stats

D.J. Moore Kareem Jackson Rec. Targets 15 6 Def. Targets Receptions 11 1 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 15.5 3 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 170 13 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 56.7 4.3 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 64 0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 2 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 1 1 Interceptions

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.