The Chicago Cubs (83-78) visit the Milwaukee Brewers (91-70) at 3:10 PM ET on Sunday, with both teams hoping to win the series.

The Cubs will give the nod to Justin Steele (16-5, 3.38 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 17 on the season, and the Brewers will counter with Adrian Houser (7-5, 4.49 ERA).

Cubs vs. Brewers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

3:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Steele - CHC (16-5, 3.38 ERA) vs Houser - MIL (7-5, 4.49 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Justin Steele

Steele (16-5) will take to the mound for the Cubs and make his 31st start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up three earned runs while allowing six hits.

The 28-year-old has an ERA of 3.38, a 4.89 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.183 in 30 games this season.

He has started 30 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 18 of them.

Steele has made 27 starts of five or more innings in 30 chances this season, and averages 5.8 frames when he pitches.

He has made 30 appearances and finished seven of them without allowing an earned run.

Justin Steele vs. Brewers

The Brewers rank 23rd in MLB with a .240 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 25th in the league (.386) and 164 home runs.

The Brewers have gone 18-for-70 with a double, a home run and three RBI in 18 innings this season against the left-hander.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Adrian Houser

Houser (7-5) gets the starting nod for the Brewers in his 21st start of the season. He has a 4.49 ERA in 106 1/3 innings pitched, with 91 strikeouts.

His most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the righty went five innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing three hits.

In 22 games this season, the 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.49, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .278 against him.

Houser has recorded six quality starts this season.

Houser will try to extend a four-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 4.8 innings per outing).

He has held his opponents without an earned run in three of his 22 outings this season.

Adrian Houser vs. Cubs

He will take the hill against a Cubs offense that ranks 11th in the league with 1394 total hits (on a .255 batting average). The team also slugs a collective .422 (11th in the league) with 196 total home runs (15th in MLB play).

In five innings over one appearance against the Cubs this season, Houser has a 1.8 ERA and a 1.8 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .316.

