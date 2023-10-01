Cubs vs. Brewers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - October 1
Sunday's contest between the Milwaukee Brewers (91-70) and Chicago Cubs (83-78) going head to head at American Family Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Brewers, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 3:10 PM ET on October 1.
The Cubs will give the nod to Justin Steele (16-5, 3.38 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 17 on the season, and the Brewers will counter with Adrian Houser (7-5, 4.49 ERA).
Cubs vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET
- Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: BSWI
- How to Watch on TV: BSWI
Cubs vs. Brewers Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Brewers 5, Cubs 4.
Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Brewers
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
Explore More About This Game
Cubs Performance Insights
- In six games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Cubs have a record of 4-2.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Cubs' last 10 games.
- The Cubs have been favorites in 91 games this season and won 52 (57.1%) of those contests.
- Chicago is 52-39 this season when entering a game favored by -115 or more on the moneyline.
- The Cubs have a 53.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Chicago has scored 819 runs this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.
- The Cubs have a 4.16 team ERA that ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 26
|@ Braves
|L 7-6
|Justin Steele vs Bryce Elder
|September 27
|@ Braves
|L 6-5
|Jameson Taillon vs Darius Vines
|September 28
|@ Braves
|L 5-3
|Marcus Stroman vs AJ Smith-Shawver
|September 29
|@ Brewers
|L 4-3
|Kyle Hendricks vs Colin Rea
|September 30
|@ Brewers
|W 10-6
|Jordan Wicks vs Eric Lauer
|October 1
|@ Brewers
|-
|Justin Steele vs Adrian Houser
