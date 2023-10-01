Best Bets, Odds for the Broncos vs. Bears Game – Week 4
Here are best bets recommendations as the Denver Broncos (0-3), losers of three straight games, visit the Chicago Bears (0-3), who have also lost three straight, on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at Soldier Field.
Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Broncos vs. Bears?
When is Broncos vs. Bears?
- Game Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Best Moneyline Bet
- The data strongly suggests betting on the Bears in this one. The model favors them while BetMGM has the Broncos favored and the difference between the two is 4.6 points.
- Looking at this contest's moneyline, the Broncos' implied win probability is 62.4%.
- The Broncos have been listed as the moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and they lost both of the games.
- Denver has played as a moneyline favorite of -166 or shorter in only one game this season, which it lost.
- The Bears have lost both games they've played as underdogs this season.
- Chicago has played as an underdog of +140 or more once this season and lost that game.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Chicago (+3.5)
- The Broncos have not covered the spread in a matchup this season (0-3-0).
- Denver has not covered a spread when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites (0-1).
- The Bears have not covered the spread in any matchup this season (0-3-0).
- Chicago is winless against the spread when it has played as 3.5-point underdogs or more (0-1).
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (46.5)
- Denver and Chicago combine to average 7.8 less points per game than the total of 46.5 set for this game.
- Opponents of these two teams have averaged a combined 76 points per game, 29.5 more than the point total in this game.
- Two of the Broncos' three games with a set total have hit the over (66.7%).
- In Bears three games with a set total, all have hit the over.
Javonte Williams Receptions (Our pick: 2.5/Under)
|Games
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|3
|46.0
|0
|14.0
|0
Justin Fields Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 0.5/Over)
|Games
|Pass YPG
|Pass TDs
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|3
|175.3
|3
|36.3
|1
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
