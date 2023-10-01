Here are best bets recommendations as the Denver Broncos (0-3), losers of three straight games, visit the Chicago Bears (0-3), who have also lost three straight, on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at Soldier Field.

When is Broncos vs. Bears?

Game Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS

Best Moneyline Bet

The data strongly suggests betting on the Bears in this one. The model favors them while BetMGM has the Broncos favored and the difference between the two is 4.6 points.

Looking at this contest's moneyline, the Broncos' implied win probability is 62.4%.

The Broncos have been listed as the moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and they lost both of the games.

Denver has played as a moneyline favorite of -166 or shorter in only one game this season, which it lost.

The Bears have lost both games they've played as underdogs this season.

Chicago has played as an underdog of +140 or more once this season and lost that game.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Chicago (+3.5)



Chicago (+3.5) The Broncos have not covered the spread in a matchup this season (0-3-0).

Denver has not covered a spread when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites (0-1).

The Bears have not covered the spread in any matchup this season (0-3-0).

Chicago is winless against the spread when it has played as 3.5-point underdogs or more (0-1).

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (46.5)



Over (46.5) Denver and Chicago combine to average 7.8 less points per game than the total of 46.5 set for this game.

Opponents of these two teams have averaged a combined 76 points per game, 29.5 more than the point total in this game.

Two of the Broncos' three games with a set total have hit the over (66.7%).

In Bears three games with a set total, all have hit the over.

Javonte Williams Receptions (Our pick: 2.5/Under)

Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 3 46.0 0 14.0 0

Justin Fields Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 0.5/Over)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs 3 175.3 3 36.3 1

