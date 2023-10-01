The Denver Broncos (0-3) take a three-game losing streak into a matchup with the Chicago Bears (0-3), losers of three straight, on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at Soldier Field. Denver is a 3.5-point favorite in the matchup. The contest's over/under is listed at 46.

The Broncos' recent betting insights and trends can be found in this article before they play the Bears. Before the Bears play the Broncos, check out their recent betting trends and insights.

Bears vs. Broncos Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Denver Moneyline Chicago Moneyline BetMGM Broncos (-3.5) 46 -165 +140 FanDuel Broncos (-3.5) 46 -168 +142

Chicago vs. Denver Game Info

When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois

Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois TV Info: CBS

Bears vs. Broncos Betting Insights

Chicago posted a 5-10-1 record against the spread last year.

The Bears had an ATS record of 5-7 when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs last season.

Last year, 10 of Chicago's 17 games hit the over.

Against the spread, Denver went 6-9-0 last season.

The Broncos had no wins ATS (0-4) as a 3.5-point favorite or more last year.

Denver had six of its 17 games go over the point total last year.

