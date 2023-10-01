Bears vs. Broncos Player Props & Odds – Week 4
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 12:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Soldier Field is the venue where the Denver Broncos will battle the Chicago Bears on Sunday, October 1, 2023.
Keep reading for the top performers in this matchup between the Broncos and the Bears, and what player prop bets to examine.
Justin Fields Touchdown Odds
- Fields Odds to Score First TD: +700
- Fields Odds to Score Anytime TD: +320
Javonte Williams Touchdown Odds
- Williams Odds to Score First TD: +500
- Williams Odds to Score Anytime TD: +195
More Bears Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|D.J. Moore
|-
|-
|45.5 (-113)
|Darnell Mooney
|-
|-
|30.5 (-113)
|Chase Claypool
|-
|-
|18.5 (-113)
|Cole Kmet
|-
|-
|27.5 (-113)
|Khalil Herbert
|-
|41.5 (-113)
|-
|Justin Fields
|185.5 (-113)
|58.5 (-113)
|-
|Roschon Johnson
|-
|34.5 (-113)
|11.5 (-113)
More Broncos Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Jerry Jeudy
|-
|-
|57.5 (-113)
|Marvin Mims
|-
|-
|30.5 (-113)
|Samaje Perine
|-
|18.5 (-113)
|16.5 (-113)
|Courtland Sutton
|-
|-
|54.5 (-115)
|Adam Trautman
|-
|-
|15.5 (-113)
|Javonte Williams
|-
|52.5 (-118)
|13.5 (-113)
|Russell Wilson
|250.5 (-113)
|11.5 (-113)
|-
