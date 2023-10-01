How to Watch Bears vs. Broncos on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 4
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 6:59 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Denver Broncos (0-3) bring a three-game losing streak on the road October 1, 2023 against a struggling Chicago Bears squad (0-3), who have won three straight.
In the story below, we lay out all the info you need to live stream this game on Fubo.
How to Watch Broncos vs. Bears
- When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: CBS
Bears Insights
- The Bears average 25.0 fewer points per game (15.7) than the Broncos surrender (40.7).
- The Bears average 250 yards per game, 208.3 fewer yards than the 458.3 the Broncos give up.
- This season Chicago averages 101.7 rushing yards per game, 76.0 fewer than Denver allows (177.7).
- The Bears have turned the ball over five more times (6 total) than the Broncos have forced a turnover (1) this season.
Bears Home Performance
Bears Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|9/10/2023
|Green Bay
|L 38-20
|FOX
|9/17/2023
|at Tampa Bay
|L 27-17
|FOX
|9/24/2023
|at Kansas City
|L 41-10
|FOX
|10/1/2023
|Denver
|-
|CBS
|10/5/2023
|at Washington
|-
|Amazon Prime Video
|10/15/2023
|Minnesota
|-
|FOX
|10/22/2023
|Las Vegas
|-
|FOX
