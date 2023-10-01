Entering this week's action, the Chicago Bears (0-3) have five players currently listed on the injury report as they meet the Denver Broncos (0-3) on Sunday, October 1 at Soldier Field, with kick-off at 1:00 PM .

The Bears are coming off of a 41-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

In their most recent outing, the Broncos lost 70-20 to the Miami Dolphins.

Chicago Bears Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Travis Homer RB Ankle Questionable Eddie Jackson DB Foot Out Jaylon Johnson DB Hamstring Out Marcedes Lewis TE NIR - Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Tyrique Stevenson DB Illness Full Participation In Practice

Denver Broncos Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Jerry Jeudy WR Knee Limited Participation In Practice Lloyd Cushenberry III C Illness Limited Participation In Practice Justin Simmons S Hip Questionable Frank Clark OLB Hip Out Josey Jewell LB Hip Out Mike Purcell DL Ribs Out

Bears vs. Broncos Game Info

When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois

Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois TV Info: CBS

Bears Season Insights

The Bears have plenty of room to improve, as they rank fourth-worst in total yards per game (250) and fourth-worst in total yards allowed per game (407.3).

The Bears have not been getting things done on defense, ranking second-worst with 35.3 points allowed per game. They have been more effective on the other side of the ball, generating 15.7 points per contest (27th-ranked).

In terms of passing, this season has been difficult for the Bears on both sides of the ball, as they are putting up only 148.3 passing yards per contest (second-worst) and ceding 285.7 passing yards per game (third-worst).

Chicago is posting 101.7 rushing yards per contest on offense this season (17th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is surrendering 121.7 rushing yards per game (20th-ranked) on defense.

The Bears have produced two forced turnovers (23rd in NFL) and committed six turnovers (26th in NFL) this season for a -4 turnover margin that ranks 27th in the NFL.

Bears vs. Broncos Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Broncos (-3.5)

Broncos (-3.5) Moneyline: Broncos (-165), Bears (+140)

Broncos (-165), Bears (+140) Total: 46.5 points

