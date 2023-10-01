Bears vs. Broncos Injury Report — Week 4
Entering this week's action, the Chicago Bears (0-3) have five players currently listed on the injury report as they meet the Denver Broncos (0-3) on Sunday, October 1 at Soldier Field, with kick-off at 1:00 PM .
The Bears are coming off of a 41-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
In their most recent outing, the Broncos lost 70-20 to the Miami Dolphins.
Chicago Bears Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Travis Homer
|RB
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Eddie Jackson
|DB
|Foot
|Out
|Jaylon Johnson
|DB
|Hamstring
|Out
|Marcedes Lewis
|TE
|NIR - Rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Tyrique Stevenson
|DB
|Illness
|Full Participation In Practice
Denver Broncos Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Jerry Jeudy
|WR
|Knee
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Lloyd Cushenberry III
|C
|Illness
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Justin Simmons
|S
|Hip
|Questionable
|Frank Clark
|OLB
|Hip
|Out
|Josey Jewell
|LB
|Hip
|Out
|Mike Purcell
|DL
|Ribs
|Out
Bears vs. Broncos Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois
- TV Info: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Bears Season Insights
- The Bears have plenty of room to improve, as they rank fourth-worst in total yards per game (250) and fourth-worst in total yards allowed per game (407.3).
- The Bears have not been getting things done on defense, ranking second-worst with 35.3 points allowed per game. They have been more effective on the other side of the ball, generating 15.7 points per contest (27th-ranked).
- In terms of passing, this season has been difficult for the Bears on both sides of the ball, as they are putting up only 148.3 passing yards per contest (second-worst) and ceding 285.7 passing yards per game (third-worst).
- Chicago is posting 101.7 rushing yards per contest on offense this season (17th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is surrendering 121.7 rushing yards per game (20th-ranked) on defense.
- The Bears have produced two forced turnovers (23rd in NFL) and committed six turnovers (26th in NFL) this season for a -4 turnover margin that ranks 27th in the NFL.
Bears vs. Broncos Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Broncos (-3.5)
- Moneyline: Broncos (-165), Bears (+140)
- Total: 46.5 points
