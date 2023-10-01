The Denver Broncos (0-3) bring a three-game losing streak into a matchup with the Chicago Bears (0-3), who have lost three in a row, on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at Soldier Field. The Broncos are the favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3.5 points. The over/under in the outing is set at 46.5 points.

If you're planning to make some in-game bets on the Broncos' upcoming game versus the Bears, then you'll want to bookmark this page for all of the numbers and statistical trends we list below, which will assist you in your live betting.

Sign up to live bet on the Broncos-Bears matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Watch Broncos vs Bears on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bears vs. Broncos Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

After the first quarter this year, the Bears have been leading in one game and have been behind in two games.

The Broncos have been winning after the first quarter in one game and have been losing after the first quarter in two games.

Denver's offense is averaging nine points in the first quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing eight points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

Out of three games this season, the Bears have been outscored in the second quarter two times and been knotted up one time.

Looking at second-quarter scoring, the Broncos have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in one game and have been outscored in the second quarter in two games.

Denver's offense is averaging 6.7 points in the second quarter this year. Defensively, it is allowing 11.7 points on average in the second quarter.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

3rd Quarter

In all three games this season, the Bears have been outscored by their opponent in the third quarter.

Looking at scoring in the third quarter, the Broncos have lost that quarter in two games and have tied one game.

On offense, Denver is averaging one points in the third quarter (28th-ranked) this year. It is allowing seven points on average in the third quarter (27th-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

The Bears have put up more points than their opponent in the fourth quarter in all three games this year.

In three games this year, the Broncos have been outscored in the fourth quarter in all of them.

Denver's offense is averaging four points in the fourth quarter this season. On defense, it is allowing 16.3 points on average in that quarter.

BetMGM is your home for live betting the NFL this season.

Other Week 4 In-Game Primers

Bears vs. Broncos Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Bears have been trailing after the first half in all three games this year. They've gone 0-3 in those games.

The Broncos have led after the first half in two games (0-2 in those contests) this season and have been behind after the first half in one game (0-1).

2nd Half

The Bears have outscored their opponent in the second half in two games this season. They've been knotted up in the second half in one game.

The Broncos have been outscored in the second half in all three games this season.

Denver's offense is averaging five points in the second half this season. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 23.3 points on average in the second half.

Rep the Broncos or the Bears with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.