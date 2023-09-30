Saturday, Yasmani Grandal and the Chicago White Sox face the San Diego Padres and Michael Wacha, with the first pitch at 7:10 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since September 18, when he went 1-for-4 against the Nationals.

Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Guaranteed Rate Field

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Yasmani Grandal At The Plate

Grandal has 14 doubles, eight home runs and 36 walks while hitting .236.

Grandal has gotten a hit in 58 of 114 games this season (50.9%), with multiple hits on 20 occasions (17.5%).

He has gone deep in 7.0% of his games in 2023, and 2% of his trips to the dish.

Grandal has picked up an RBI in 24 games this year (21.1%), with more than one RBI in eight of them (7.0%).

He has scored in 27 of 114 games this year, and more than once 5 times.

Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 60 .222 AVG .246 .294 OBP .325 .320 SLG .360 9 XBH 13 3 HR 5 10 RBI 23 32/13 K/BB 53/23 0 SB 0

