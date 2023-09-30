Yan Gomes -- with a slugging percentage of .306 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Freddy Peralta on the hill, on September 30 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Brewers.

Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: American Family Field

Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Yan Gomes At The Plate

Gomes is batting .266 with 20 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 20 walks.

In 60.5% of his 114 games this season, Gomes has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 24 multi-hit games.

Looking at the 114 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in eight of them (7.0%), and in 2.2% of his trips to the dish.

In 36.8% of his games this year, Gomes has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 35 of 114 games this season, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.

Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 59 .275 AVG .259 .328 OBP .299 .418 SLG .386 16 XBH 15 4 HR 5 28 RBI 30 38/12 K/BB 43/8 0 SB 1

Brewers Pitching Rankings