Andrew Vaughn and Juan Soto are two of the players with prop bets available when the Chicago White Sox and the San Diego Padres meet at Guaranteed Rate Field on Saturday (first pitch at 7:10 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

White Sox vs. Padres Game Info

When: Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Vaughn Stats

Vaughn has 30 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs, 36 walks and 80 RBI (145 total hits).

He has a slash line of .260/.317/.434 on the season.

Vaughn Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Padres Sep. 29 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Sep. 28 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 vs. Diamondbacks Sep. 27 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 vs. Diamondbacks Sep. 26 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 at Red Sox Sep. 24 1-for-3 0 0 0 1

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

Benintendi Stats

Andrew Benintendi has 34 doubles, two triples, five home runs, 52 walks and 45 RBI (147 total hits). He's also swiped 13 bases.

He's slashing .262/.326/.356 so far this year.

Benintendi Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Padres Sep. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Sep. 28 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Diamondbacks Sep. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Sep. 26 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Red Sox Sep. 24 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 0

Bet on player props for Andrew Vaughn, Andrew Benintendi or other White Sox players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres

Michael Wacha Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +110) Hits Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Wacha Stats

Michael Wacha (13-4) will take to the mound for the Padres and make his 24th start of the season.

He has earned a quality start 11 times in 23 starts this season.

Wacha will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

He has seven appearances with no earned runs allowed in 23 chances this season.

Wacha Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Cardinals Sep. 24 7.0 6 2 2 6 1 vs. Rockies Sep. 18 5.0 5 3 2 6 0 at Dodgers Sep. 12 4.0 7 7 7 3 3 vs. Phillies Sep. 6 4.0 7 3 3 6 3 vs. Giants Sep. 1 6.0 6 2 2 6 2

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Michael Wacha's player props with BetMGM.

Juan Soto Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +280)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +280) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Soto Stats

Soto has 155 hits with 31 doubles, a triple, 35 home runs, 130 walks and 108 RBI. He's also stolen 10 bases.

He's slashing .274/.409/.519 on the year.

Soto Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at White Sox Sep. 29 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Giants Sep. 27 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Giants Sep. 26 3-for-4 2 2 3 9 0 at Giants Sep. 25 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Cardinals Sep. 24 3-for-5 2 1 4 7 0

Bet on player props for Juan Soto or other Padres players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.