Top Player Prop Bets for White Sox vs. Padres on September 30, 2023
Andrew Vaughn and Juan Soto are two of the players with prop bets available when the Chicago White Sox and the San Diego Padres meet at Guaranteed Rate Field on Saturday (first pitch at 7:10 PM ET).
White Sox vs. Padres Game Info
- When: Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Explore More About This Game
|White Sox Injury Report
|Padres vs White Sox Betting Trends & Stats
|Padres vs White Sox Pitching Matchup
MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox
Andrew Vaughn Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Vaughn Stats
- Vaughn has 30 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs, 36 walks and 80 RBI (145 total hits).
- He has a slash line of .260/.317/.434 on the season.
Vaughn Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Padres
|Sep. 29
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Sep. 28
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|2
|4
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Sep. 27
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Sep. 26
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|at Red Sox
|Sep. 24
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
Andrew Benintendi Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)
Benintendi Stats
- Andrew Benintendi has 34 doubles, two triples, five home runs, 52 walks and 45 RBI (147 total hits). He's also swiped 13 bases.
- He's slashing .262/.326/.356 so far this year.
Benintendi Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Padres
|Sep. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Sep. 28
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Sep. 27
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Sep. 26
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Red Sox
|Sep. 24
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres
Michael Wacha Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +100)
Wacha Stats
- Michael Wacha (13-4) will take to the mound for the Padres and make his 24th start of the season.
- He has earned a quality start 11 times in 23 starts this season.
- Wacha will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.
- He has seven appearances with no earned runs allowed in 23 chances this season.
Wacha Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Cardinals
|Sep. 24
|7.0
|6
|2
|2
|6
|1
|vs. Rockies
|Sep. 18
|5.0
|5
|3
|2
|6
|0
|at Dodgers
|Sep. 12
|4.0
|7
|7
|7
|3
|3
|vs. Phillies
|Sep. 6
|4.0
|7
|3
|3
|6
|3
|vs. Giants
|Sep. 1
|6.0
|6
|2
|2
|6
|2
Juan Soto Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +280)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
Soto Stats
- Soto has 155 hits with 31 doubles, a triple, 35 home runs, 130 walks and 108 RBI. He's also stolen 10 bases.
- He's slashing .274/.409/.519 on the year.
Soto Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at White Sox
|Sep. 29
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Giants
|Sep. 27
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Giants
|Sep. 26
|3-for-4
|2
|2
|3
|9
|0
|at Giants
|Sep. 25
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Sep. 24
|3-for-5
|2
|1
|4
|7
|0
