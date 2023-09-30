San Diego Padres (80-80) will match up with the Chicago White Sox (61-99) at Guaranteed Rate Field on Saturday, September 30 at 7:10 PM ET. Currently stuck at 29 steals, Fernando Tatis Jr. will be looking to swipe his 30th stolen base of the year.

Oddsmakers list the Padres as -145 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog White Sox +120 moneyline odds to win. The over/under for the contest has been set at 8.5 runs.

White Sox vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Michael Wacha - SD (13-4, 3.39 ERA) vs Mike Clevinger - CHW (9-8, 3.40 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

White Sox vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Padres Moneyline White Sox Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -145 +120 - 8.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Looking to bet on the White Sox versus Padres game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the White Sox (+120) in this matchup, means that you think the White Sox will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $22.00 back.

And that's not all. There are lots of other ways to play, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Andrew Benintendi hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many different ways you can bet on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

White Sox vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

The Padres have won 66, or 55.9%, of the 118 games they've played as favorites this season.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter, the Padres have a record of 50-33 (60.2%).

San Diego has a 59.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Padres were favored on the moneyline in nine of their last 10 games, and they went 7-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), San Diego combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total two times.

The White Sox have been victorious in 36, or 32.7%, of the 110 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, the White Sox have won 17 of 58 games when listed as at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The White Sox have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times in the last 10 games with a total.

White Sox vs. Padres Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Elvis Andrus 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+240) Eloy Jiménez 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+150) Tim Anderson 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+250) Andrew Vaughn 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+155) Andrew Benintendi 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+225)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 18th 2nd

Think the White Sox can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Chicago and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.