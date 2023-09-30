Andrew Vaughn will lead the Chicago White Sox into a matchup with Juan Soto and the San Diego Padres on Saturday at 7:10 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series at Guaranteed Rate Field.

White Sox vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Discover More About This Game

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox's 170 home runs rank 20th in Major League Baseball.

Chicago is 25th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .386 this season.

The White Sox's .239 batting average ranks 24th in the league this season.

Chicago has scored the 29th-most runs in baseball this season with just 639 (four per game).

The White Sox have an OBP of just .292 this season, which ranks last in MLB.

The White Sox rank 18th in strikeouts per game (8.7) among MLB offenses.

Chicago averages 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, fifth-most in the majors.

Chicago pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.92 ERA this year, which ranks 26th in MLB.

The White Sox have a combined WHIP of 1.418 as a pitching staff, which ranks 25th in MLB.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The White Sox's Mike Clevinger (9-8) will make his 24th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed five hits in six innings pitched against the Boston Red Sox on Sunday.

He's going for his fifth quality start in a row.

Clevinger will look to pitch five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

He has seven appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 23 chances this season.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 9/24/2023 Red Sox W 3-2 Away Mike Clevinger Kutter Crawford 9/26/2023 Diamondbacks L 15-4 Home José Ureña Zach Davies 9/27/2023 Diamondbacks L 3-0 Home Luis Patiño Brandon Pfaadt 9/28/2023 Diamondbacks W 3-1 Home Touki Toussaint Bryce Jarvis 9/29/2023 Padres L 3-2 Home Dylan Cease Nick Martínez 9/30/2023 Padres - Home Mike Clevinger Michael Wacha 10/1/2023 Padres - Home José Ureña Blake Snell

