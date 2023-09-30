MAC Football Promo Codes, Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 5
Trying to find information on the best bets in MAC action in Week 5, or attempting to create a parlay bet? Our computer model likes betting on the over/under in the Ball State vs. Western Michigan matchup, and picking Bowling Green (+22.5) over Georgia Tech on the spread. You can see more stats and insights on those college football games by scrolling down.
Best Week 5 MAC Spread Bets
Pick: Bowling Green +22.5 vs. Georgia Tech
- Matchup: Bowling Green Falcons at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Georgia Tech by 8.3 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: September 30
- TV Channel: ACC Network (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: Kent State +14.5 vs. Miami (OH)
- Matchup: Miami (OH) RedHawks at Kent State Golden Flashes
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Miami (OH) by 3.7 points
- Time: 2:30 PM ET
- Date: September 30
- TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)
Pick: Eastern Michigan +7.5 vs. Central Michigan
- Matchup: Eastern Michigan Eagles at Central Michigan Chippewas
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Central Michigan by 2.2 points
- Time: 1:30 PM ET
- Date: September 30
- TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)
Best Week 5 MAC Total Bets
Over 50.5 - Ball State vs. Western Michigan
- Matchup: Ball State Cardinals at Western Michigan Broncos
- Projected Total: 55.8 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: September 30
- TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)
Over 50.5 - Bowling Green vs. Georgia Tech
- Matchup: Bowling Green Falcons at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
- Projected Total: 55.0 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: September 30
- TV Channel: ACC Network (Stream on Fubo)
Over 49.5 - Miami (OH) vs. Kent State
- Matchup: Miami (OH) RedHawks at Kent State Golden Flashes
- Projected Total: 54.0 points
- Time: 2:30 PM ET
- Date: September 30
- TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)
Week 5 MAC Standings
|Team
|2022 Record
|2022 PF/G vs PA/G
|2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
|Ohio
|4-1 (1-0 MAC)
|21.0 / 10.8
|322.4 / 235.4
|Toledo
|3-1 (1-0 MAC)
|42.3 / 20.3
|445.8 / 318.3
|Miami (OH)
|3-1 (0-0 MAC)
|34.3 / 27.5
|416.3 / 422.0
|Central Michigan
|2-2 (0-0 MAC)
|25.8 / 36.0
|318.0 / 481.8
|Akron
|1-3 (0-0 MAC)
|18.8 / 27.3
|313.5 / 329.0
|Eastern Michigan
|2-2 (0-0 MAC)
|14.5 / 21.5
|240.0 / 415.8
|Kent State
|1-3 (0-0 MAC)
|15.0 / 36.8
|284.5 / 424.3
|Ball State
|1-3 (0-0 MAC)
|16.3 / 34.0
|285.3 / 383.5
|Buffalo
|0-4 (0-0 MAC)
|29.8 / 44.5
|353.5 / 512.3
|Northern Illinois
|1-3 (0-0 MAC)
|15.8 / 23.8
|285.5 / 299.0
|Bowling Green
|1-3 (0-1 MAC)
|18.8 / 29.5
|312.0 / 338.5
|Western Michigan
|1-3 (0-1 MAC)
|20.8 / 38.8
|364.8 / 415.3
