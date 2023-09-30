With the college football season entering Week 5, the schedule includes five games that feature teams from the Ivy League. To make sure you catch all of the action, check out the piece below for info on how to watch.

Ivy League Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Central Connecticut State Blue Devils at Brown Bears 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 30 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Morgan State Bears at Yale Bulldogs 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 30 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Dartmouth Big Green at Pennsylvania Quakers 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 30 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Colgate Raiders at Cornell Big Red 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 30 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Harvard Crimson vs. Holy Cross Crusaders 5:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 30 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

