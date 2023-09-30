The Chicago White Sox and Tyler Naquin, who went 0-for-1 last time out, battle Michael Wacha and the San Diego Padres at Guaranteed Rate Field, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Diamondbacks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Tyler Naquin Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Michael Wacha

Michael Wacha TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tyler Naquin? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Tyler Naquin At The Plate (2022)

Naquin hit .229 with 19 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 19 walks.

In 47.5% of his 101 games last season, Naquin got a hit. He also had 21 multi-hit games in 2022.

He homered in 9.9% of his games last season (101 in all), leaving the ballpark in 3.3% of his plate appearances.

Naquin drove in a run in 31 games last year out 101 (30.7%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (9.9%). He drove in three or more runs in four games.

He scored a run in 36 of 101 games last year (35.6%), including 10 multi-run games (9.9%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other White Sox Players vs the Padres

Tyler Naquin Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 50 GP 50 .234 AVG .224 .289 OBP .275 .468 SLG .378 19 XBH 15 7 HR 4 30 RBI 16 54/10 K/BB 39/9 2 SB 2

Padres Pitching Rankings (2022)