According to our computer projections, the Missouri State Bears will defeat the Southern Illinois Salukis when the two teams come together at Saluki Stadium on Saturday, September 30, which starts at 5:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Southern Illinois vs. Missouri State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Missouri State (-1.2) 66.3 Missouri State 34, Southern Illinois 33

Week 5 MVFC Predictions

Southern Illinois Betting Info (2023)

The Salukis have posted one win against the spread this year.

Missouri State Betting Info (2023)

The Bears have covered the spread once in two opportunities this year.

All Bears two game with a set total have hit the over.

Salukis vs. Bears 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Southern Illinois 29.7 19.7 49 23 20 18 Missouri State 35.7 33.3 59 14 24 43

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.