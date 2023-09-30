On Saturday, Seiya Suzuki (.477 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 121 points above season-long percentage) and the Chicago Cubs face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Freddy Peralta. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Brewers.

Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta

Freddy Peralta TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Seiya Suzuki At The Plate

Suzuki has 30 doubles, six triples, 20 home runs and 58 walks while batting .286.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 14th in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage, and 29th in slugging.

Suzuki has gotten at least one hit in 68.4% of his games this season (93 of 136), with at least two hits 39 times (28.7%).

He has hit a home run in 19 games this season (14.0%), homering in 3.5% of his trips to the plate.

Suzuki has driven in a run in 48 games this season (35.3%), including 18 games with more than one RBI (13.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored at least once 59 times this year (43.4%), including 14 games with multiple runs (10.3%).

Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 63 GP 73 .269 AVG .300 .338 OBP .372 .445 SLG .520 23 XBH 33 9 HR 11 37 RBI 37 58/24 K/BB 72/34 3 SB 3

Brewers Pitching Rankings