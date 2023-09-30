Best Bets & Odds for the Purdue vs. Illinois Game – Saturday, September 30
The Purdue Boilermakers (1-3) have a Big Ten matchup with the Illinois Fighting Illini (2-2). For odds and best bets, keep reading.
When and Where is Purdue vs. Illinois?
- Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: Peacock
- City: West Lafayette, Indiana
- Venue: Ross-Ade Stadium
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Purdue 27, Illinois 26
- Purdue has been the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they lost.
- The Boilermakers have played as a moneyline favorite of -110 or shorter in just one game this season, which they lost.
- Illinois has lost both games it has played as underdogs this season.
- The Fighting Illini have been at least a -110 moneyline underdog two times this season, but lost all of those games.
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Boilermakers' implied win probability is 52.4%.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Illinois (+1)
- Purdue has covered the spread on one occasion this year.
- In 2023, the Boilermakers are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 1 point or more.
- Illinois has not covered the spread yet this season.
- The Fighting Illini have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 1 point or more.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (53.5)
- This season, three of Purdue's four games have gone over Saturday's total of 53.5 points.
- There have been two games featuring Illinois this season with more combined scoring than Saturday's total of 53.5.
- Purdue averages 24 points per game against Illinois' 22.3, totaling 7.2 points under the game's over/under of 53.5.
Splits Tables
Purdue
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|51.6
|52.3
|49.5
|Implied Total AVG
|27.8
|28.3
|26
|ATS Record
|1-3-0
|0-3-0
|1-0-0
|Over/Under Record
|2-2-0
|2-1-0
|0-1-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|0-1
|0-1
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-2
|0-2
|1-0
Illinois
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|49
|46.2
|57.5
|Implied Total AVG
|30
|29.7
|31
|ATS Record
|0-4-0
|0-3-0
|0-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|1-3-0
|1-2-0
|0-1-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|2-0
|2-0
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-2
|0-1
|0-1
