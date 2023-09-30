The Purdue Boilermakers (1-3) have a Big Ten matchup with the Illinois Fighting Illini (2-2). For odds and best bets, keep reading.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Purdue vs. Illinois? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is Purdue vs. Illinois?

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: Peacock

Peacock City: West Lafayette, Indiana

West Lafayette, Indiana Venue: Ross-Ade Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Purdue 27, Illinois 26

Purdue 27, Illinois 26 Purdue has been the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they lost.

The Boilermakers have played as a moneyline favorite of -110 or shorter in just one game this season, which they lost.

Illinois has lost both games it has played as underdogs this season.

The Fighting Illini have been at least a -110 moneyline underdog two times this season, but lost all of those games.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Boilermakers' implied win probability is 52.4%.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Illinois (+1)



Illinois (+1) Purdue has covered the spread on one occasion this year.

In 2023, the Boilermakers are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 1 point or more.

Illinois has not covered the spread yet this season.

The Fighting Illini have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 1 point or more.

Parlay your bets together on the Purdue vs. Illinois matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (53.5)



Under (53.5) This season, three of Purdue's four games have gone over Saturday's total of 53.5 points.

There have been two games featuring Illinois this season with more combined scoring than Saturday's total of 53.5.

Purdue averages 24 points per game against Illinois' 22.3, totaling 7.2 points under the game's over/under of 53.5.

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

Purdue

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 51.6 52.3 49.5 Implied Total AVG 27.8 28.3 26 ATS Record 1-3-0 0-3-0 1-0-0 Over/Under Record 2-2-0 2-1-0 0-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-1 0-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-2 0-2 1-0

Illinois

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 49 46.2 57.5 Implied Total AVG 30 29.7 31 ATS Record 0-4-0 0-3-0 0-1-0 Over/Under Record 1-3-0 1-2-0 0-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-0 2-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-1 0-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.