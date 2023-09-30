The Northwestern Wildcats (2-2) are 26.5-point underdogs in a home Big Ten matchup with the No. 6 Penn State Nittany Lions (4-0) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Ryan Field. A 45.5-point over/under is set for the game.

On the defensive side of the ball, Penn State has been a top-25 unit, ranking best by allowing only 219.5 yards per game. The offense ranks 33rd (449.8 yards per game). Northwestern ranks 100th with 337.8 total yards per game on offense, and it ranks 77th with 372 total yards ceded per game on the defensive side of the ball.

Northwestern vs. Penn State Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

Location: Evanston, Illinois

Venue: Ryan Field

TV Channel: BTN

Penn State vs Northwestern Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Penn State -26.5 -115 -105 45.5 -115 -105 -10000 +1600

Northwestern Betting Records & Stats

Northwestern is 2-1-0 against the spread this season.

Each of Northwestern's three game with a set total have hit the over.

Northwestern has split the two games it has played as underdogs this season.

Northwestern has not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +1600 odds on them winning this game.

Northwestern Stats Leaders

Ben Bryant leads Northwestern with 804 yards on 81-of-136 passing with six touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Cam Porter, has carried the ball 49 times for 203 yards (50.8 per game) with one touchdown.

A.J. Henning has racked up 12 carries and totaled 76 yards with one touchdown while also gaining 111 yards through the air with two touchdowns.

Bryce Kirtz leads his team with 274 receiving yards on 17 receptions with two touchdowns.

Cam Johnson has racked up 176 receiving yards (44 yards per game) on 16 receptions.

Joseph Himon II's eight targets have resulted in six receptions for 122 yards and one touchdown.

Anto Saka has collected two sacks to pace the team, while also picking up two TFL and five tackles.

Northwestern's leading tackler, Bryce Gallagher, has 36 tackles, one TFL, and one interception this year.

Joe DeHaan leads the team with one interception, while also collecting one pass defended.

