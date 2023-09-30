Northwestern vs. Penn State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 30
The No. 6 Penn State Nittany Lions (4-0) will play their Big Ten-rival, the Northwestern Wildcats (2-2) in a matchup on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Ryan Field. The Wildcats will need a complete game to pull off an upset, they are currently 27.5-point underdogs. The over/under for the contest is 45.5 points.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Penn State vs. Northwestern matchup.
Northwestern vs. Penn State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: BTN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Evanston, Illinois
- Venue: Ryan Field
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Northwestern vs. Penn State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Penn State Moneyline
|Northwestern Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Penn State (-27.5)
|45.5
|-10000
|+1600
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Penn State (-27.5)
|46.5
|-4500
|+1600
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 5 Odds
Northwestern vs. Penn State Betting Trends
- Northwestern has covered twice in three matchups with a spread this season.
- Penn State has won all three of its games against the spread this season.
Northwestern 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the Big Ten
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.