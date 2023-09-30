When the Penn State Nittany Lions square off against the Northwestern Wildcats at 12:00 PM on Saturday, September 30, our projection model predicts the Nittany Lions will come out on top. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can read below.

Northwestern vs. Penn State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Northwestern (+26.5) Toss Up (46.5) Penn State 29, Northwestern 17

Northwestern Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Wildcats based on the moneyline is 5.9%.

The Wildcats is 2-1-0 against the spread this season.

In Wildcats three games with a set total, all have hit the over.

Northwestern games this year have averaged a total of 42.3 points, 4.2 less than the point total in this matchup.

Penn State Betting Info (2023)

The Nittany Lions have an implied moneyline win probability of 99.0% in this game.

The Nittany Lions have covered the spread in every game this season.

The Nittany Lions have had one game (out of three) hit the over this year.

The over/under for this game is 46.5 points, 1.7 more than the average point total for Penn State games this season.

Wildcats vs. Nittany Lions 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Penn State 40.5 8.8 44.0 7.3 30.0 13.0 Northwestern 24.0 25.8 37.5 20.5 10.5 31.0

