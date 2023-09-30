A pair of the country's top pass defenses battle when the Toledo Rockets (3-1) carry college football's 20th-ranked passing D into a matchup with the Northern Illinois Huskies (1-3), who have the No. 4 unit, on Saturday, September 30, 2023. The Rockets are heavy, 13-point favorites. The over/under is set at 49 in the outing.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Toledo vs. Northern Illinois matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Northern Illinois vs. Toledo Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Toledo, Ohio

Toledo, Ohio Venue: The Glass Bowl

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Northern Illinois vs. Toledo Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Toledo Moneyline Northern Illinois Moneyline BetMGM Toledo (-13) 49 -550 +400 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Toledo (-12.5) 49.5 -600 +430 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 5 Odds

Northern Illinois vs. Toledo Betting Trends

Northern Illinois has won one game against the spread this year.

Toledo has won one game against the spread this season.

The Rockets have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 13-point favorites.

Northern Illinois 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the MAC +1600 Bet $100 to win $1600

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.