MAC opponents match up when the Toledo Rockets (3-1) and the Northern Illinois Huskies (1-3) play on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at the The Glass Bowl.

On the offensive side of the ball, Toledo has been a top-25 unit, ranking 10th-best in the FBS by averaging 42.3 points per game. The Rockets rank 48th on defense (20.3 points allowed per game). Northern Illinois has been struggling on offense, ranking eighth-worst with 285.5 total yards per game. It has been more productive defensively, surrendering 299 total yards per contest (26th-ranked).

We dive into all of the details you need before this contest starts in this article, including how to watch on ESPNU.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Northern Illinois vs. Toledo Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Toledo, Ohio

Toledo, Ohio Venue: The Glass Bowl

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 5 Games

Northern Illinois vs. Toledo Key Statistics

Northern Illinois Toledo 285.5 (124th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 445.8 (43rd) 299 (27th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 318.3 (38th) 105.5 (117th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 215.5 (13th) 180 (110th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 230.3 (79th) 8 (102nd) Turnovers (Rank) 8 (102nd) 5 (76th) Takeaways (Rank) 8 (21st)

Northern Illinois Stats Leaders

Rocky Lombardi leads Northern Illinois with 566 yards on 51-of-101 passing with one touchdown compared to four interceptions this season.

Antario Brown has run for 182 yards on 64 carries so far this year while scoring one time on the ground.

Gavin Williams has piled up 101 yards (on 25 carries).

Kacper Rutkiewicz leads his team with 204 receiving yards on 14 catches with one touchdown.

Christian Carter has caught eight passes and compiled 118 receiving yards (29.5 per game) with one touchdown.

Grayson Barnes has racked up 83 reciving yards (20.8 ypg) this season.

Toledo Stats Leaders

DeQuan Finn leads Toledo with 673 yards (168.3 ypg) on 57-of-90 passing with eight touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He also has 180 rushing yards on 42 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Peny Boone, has carried the ball 52 times for 402 yards (100.5 per game), scoring five times.

Jerjuan Newton has hauled in 16 catches for 209 yards (52.3 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone six times as a receiver.

Junior Vandeross III has caught 12 passes while averaging 36.8 yards per game.

Larry Stephens' eight catches have yielded 103 yards and two touchdowns.

Rep your team with officially licensed Toledo or Northern Illinois gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.