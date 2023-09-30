Which team is going to emerge victorious on Saturday, September 30, when the Toledo Rockets and Northern Illinois Huskies match up at 3:30 PM? Our projection model sides with the Rockets. See our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Northern Illinois vs. Toledo Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Northern Illinois (+13) Over (47.5) Toledo 30, Northern Illinois 22

Week 5 MAC Predictions

Northern Illinois Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 20.0% chance of a victory for the Huskies.

The Huskies is 1-3-0 against the spread this season.

Out of theHuskies' four games with a set total, two have hit the over (50%).

The average point total for Northern Illinois this year is 4.3 points higher than this game's over/under.

Toledo Betting Info (2023)

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Rockets have an implied win probability of 84.6%.

The Rockets have posted one win against the spread this season.

Toledo has yet to cover the spread (0-1) when they are at least 13-point favorites.

Two Rockets games (out of three) have gone over the point total this year.

Toledo games have had an average of 51.5 points this season, 4.0 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Huskies vs. Rockets 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Toledo 42.3 20.3 47.0 17.0 28.0 30.0 Northern Illinois 15.8 23.8 12.5 18.0 19.0 29.5

