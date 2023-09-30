Northern Illinois vs. Toledo Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, September 30
Which team is going to emerge victorious on Saturday, September 30, when the Toledo Rockets and Northern Illinois Huskies match up at 3:30 PM? Our projection model sides with the Rockets. See our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.
Northern Illinois vs. Toledo Predictions and Picks
|ATS Pick
|Total Pick
|Score Prediction
|Northern Illinois (+13)
|Over (47.5)
|Toledo 30, Northern Illinois 22
Week 5 MAC Predictions
Northern Illinois Betting Info (2023)
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 20.0% chance of a victory for the Huskies.
- The Huskies is 1-3-0 against the spread this season.
- Out of theHuskies' four games with a set total, two have hit the over (50%).
- The average point total for Northern Illinois this year is 4.3 points higher than this game's over/under.
Toledo Betting Info (2023)
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Rockets have an implied win probability of 84.6%.
- The Rockets have posted one win against the spread this season.
- Toledo has yet to cover the spread (0-1) when they are at least 13-point favorites.
- Two Rockets games (out of three) have gone over the point total this year.
- Toledo games have had an average of 51.5 points this season, 4.0 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.
Huskies vs. Rockets 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Toledo
|42.3
|20.3
|47.0
|17.0
|28.0
|30.0
|Northern Illinois
|15.8
|23.8
|12.5
|18.0
|19.0
|29.5
