Nico Hoerner -- with a slugging percentage of .257 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Freddy Peralta on the hill, on September 30 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Brewers.

Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta

Freddy Peralta TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Nico Hoerner At The Plate

Hoerner leads Chicago with a slugging percentage of .384, fueled by 40 extra-base hits.

He ranks 17th in batting average, 40th in on base percentage, and 113th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB action.

Hoerner has picked up a hit in 110 of 150 games this season, with multiple hits 51 times.

In 6.0% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 1.3% of his trips to the plate.

In 42 games this year (28.0%), Hoerner has picked up an RBI, and in 18 of those games (12.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 72 of 150 games this season, he has scored, and 19 of those games included multiple runs.

Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 78 GP 72 .294 AVG .274 .366 OBP .328 .405 SLG .363 21 XBH 19 6 HR 3 40 RBI 28 39/26 K/BB 44/23 21 SB 20

Brewers Pitching Rankings