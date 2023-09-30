There is high school football action in Massac County, Illinois this week, and information on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Illinois This Week

  • McDonough County
  • Carroll County
  • Madison County
  • Boone County
  • Lake County
  • Macon County
  • Fayette County
  • Washington County
  • Williamson County
  • Peoria County

    • Massac County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week

    Herrin High School at Massac County High School

    • Game Time: 12:45 PM CT on September 30
    • Location: Metropolis, IL
    • Conference: Southern Ill. River-to-River
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.