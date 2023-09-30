Iowa vs. Michigan State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 30
The Iowa Hawkeyes (3-1) will face off against their Big Ten-rival, the Michigan State Spartans (2-2) in a matchup on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Kinnick Stadium. The Hawkeyes are heavily favored in this contest, with the line sitting at 12.5 points. The over/under in this contest is 36.5 points.
In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Iowa vs. Michigan State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Iowa vs. Michigan State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Iowa City, Iowa
- Venue: Kinnick Stadium
Iowa vs. Michigan State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Iowa Moneyline
|Michigan State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Iowa (-12.5)
|36.5
|-450
|+340
|FanDuel
|Iowa (-12.5)
|36.5
|-490
|+365
Iowa vs. Michigan State Betting Trends
- Iowa has won two games against the spread this season.
- The Hawkeyes have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 12.5-point favorites.
- Michigan State has won two games against the spread this year.
- The Spartans have not covered the spread this year (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 12.5-point underdogs.
Iowa & Michigan State 2023 Futures Odds
|Iowa
|To Win the National Champ.
|+30000
|Bet $100 to win $30000
|To Win the Big Ten
|+1400
|Bet $100 to win $1400
|Michigan State
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
|To Win the Big Ten
|+20000
|Bet $100 to win $20000
