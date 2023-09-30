The Purdue Boilermakers (1-3) host the Illinois Fighting Illini (2-2) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 in a matchup between Big Ten rivals at Ross-Ade Stadium. Illinois is a 1-point underdog. An over/under of 53.5 is set in the contest.

From an offensive standpoint, Purdue ranks 64th in the FBS with 397.3 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 100th in total defense (404 yards allowed per contest). Illinois ranks 70th in total yards per game (394.8), but it has been less effective defensively, ranking 20th-worst in the FBS with 422.8 total yards allowed per contest.

Illinois vs. Purdue Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: West Lafayette, Indiana

West Lafayette, Indiana Venue: Ross-Ade Stadium

Ross-Ade Stadium TV Channel: Peacock

Illinois Betting Records & Stats

Illinois has compiled a 0-4-0 record against the spread this year.

The Fighting Illini have not covered the spread this year (0-2 ATS) when playing as at least 1-point underdogs.

One of Illinois' four games with a set total has hit the over (25%).

Illinois has lost both games it has played as underdogs this season.

This season, Illinois has been at least a -110 underdog on the moneyline two times, losing each of those contests.

Illinois Stats Leaders

Luke Altmyer has thrown for 879 yards on 77-of-118 passing with four touchdowns and seven interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 146 yards and three rushing touchdowns.

Reggie Love III has rushed 44 times for 243 yards, with one touchdown.

Isaiah Williams paces his squad with 333 receiving yards on 24 receptions.

Pat Bryant has put together a 120-yard season so far with two touchdowns. He's caught 13 passes on 22 targets.

Griffin Moore's eight targets have resulted in six catches for 107 yards and one touchdown.

Jer'Zhan Newton has collected two sacks to lead the team, while also recording three TFL and 18 tackles.

Xavier Scott is the team's leading tackler this year. He's picked up 26 tackles and one interception.

Miles Scott has picked off a team-high one pass. He also has 23 tackles and one pass defended to his name.

