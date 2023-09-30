The Purdue Boilermakers (1-3) and the Illinois Fighting Illini (2-2) will meet in a matchup of Big Ten teams on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Ross-Ade Stadium. The betting information foretells a close game, with the Boilermakers favored by 1 point. The over/under for the outing is 53.5 points.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Purdue vs. Illinois matchup in this article.

Illinois vs. Purdue Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: Peacock

Peacock City: West Lafayette, Indiana

West Lafayette, Indiana Venue: Ross-Ade Stadium

Illinois vs. Purdue Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Week 5 Odds

Illinois vs. Purdue Betting Trends

Illinois is winless against the spread this year (0-4-0).

The Fighting Illini have not covered the spread this year (0-2 ATS) when playing as at least 1-point underdogs.

Purdue has covered once in four games with a spread this season.

The Boilermakers have not covered the spread when favored by 1 point or more this season (in one opportunity).

Illinois 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000 To Win the Big Ten +6000 Bet $100 to win $6000

