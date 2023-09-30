The Purdue Boilermakers (1-3) take on a fellow Big Ten foe when they host the Illinois Fighting Illini (2-2) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Ross-Ade Stadium.

Purdue sports the 90th-ranked scoring offense this year (24 points per game), and has been worse defensively, ranking 23rd-worst with 32.3 points allowed per game. Illinois' defense has been bottom-25 in total defense this season, surrendering 422.8 total yards per game, which ranks 19th-worst. On offense, it ranks 70th with 394.8 total yards per contest.

Illinois vs. Purdue Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: Peacock

Peacock City: West Lafayette, Indiana

West Lafayette, Indiana Venue: Ross-Ade Stadium

Illinois vs. Purdue Key Statistics

Illinois Purdue 394.8 (81st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 397.3 (76th) 422.8 (106th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 404 (91st) 142.8 (82nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 140.5 (84th) 252 (52nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 256.8 (49th) 10 (121st) Turnovers (Rank) 7 (82nd) 4 (98th) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (76th)

Illinois Stats Leaders

Luke Altmyer has thrown for 879 yards on 77-of-118 passing with four touchdowns and seven interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 146 yards and three rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Reggie Love III, has carried the ball 44 times for 243 yards (60.8 per game) with one touchdown.

Isaiah Williams has registered 24 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 333 (83.3 yards per game). He's been targeted 40 times.

Pat Bryant has caught 13 passes and compiled 120 receiving yards (30 per game) with two touchdowns.

Griffin Moore's six grabs (on eight targets) have netted him 107 yards (26.8 ypg) and one touchdown.

Purdue Stats Leaders

Hudson Card has thrown for 1,027 yards (256.8 ypg) to lead Purdue, completing 62.8% of his passes and recording three touchdown passes compared to three interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 95 rushing yards on 39 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Devin Mockobee has racked up 212 yards on 53 carries while finding the end zone two times as a runner.

Tyrone Tracy Jr. has collected 176 yards on 25 carries, scoring four times.

Deion Burks' leads his squad with 294 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 15 receptions (out of 35 targets) and scored three touchdowns.

Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen has caught 22 passes for 280 yards (70 yards per game) this year.

TJ Sheffield has a total of 170 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 16 passes.

