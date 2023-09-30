Week 5 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Illinois
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 3:48 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Fans watching from Illinois will have their eyes on the Penn State Nittany Lions versus the Northwestern Wildcats, which is one of many strong options on the Week 5 college football schedule.
College Football Games to Watch in Illinois on TV This Week
No. 6 Penn State Nittany Lions at Northwestern Wildcats
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 30
- Venue: Ryan Field
- TV Channel: Big Ten Network
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Penn State (-26.5)
Northern Illinois Huskies at Toledo Rockets
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 30
- Venue: The Glass Bowl
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Toledo (-13)
Illinois Fighting Illini at Purdue Boilermakers
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 30
- Venue: Ross-Ade Stadium
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Favorite: Purdue (-1)
Missouri State Bears at Southern Illinois Salukis
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 30
- Venue: Saluki Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Eastern Illinois Panthers at Northwestern State Demons
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 30
- Venue: Harry Turpin Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
