Elvis Andrus vs. Padres Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 30
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 5:33 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
On Saturday, Elvis Andrus (.447 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Chicago White Sox play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Wacha. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Padres.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Looking to place a prop bet on Elvis Andrus? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Elvis Andrus At The Plate
- Andrus is hitting .255 with 20 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 25 walks.
- Andrus has picked up a hit in 63 of 109 games this year, with multiple hits 25 times.
- In 5.5% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 1.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 26 games this season (23.9%), Andrus has picked up an RBI, and in 15 of those games (13.8%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 26.6% of his games this year (29 of 109), with two or more runs eight times (7.3%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|56
|.271
|AVG
|.240
|.321
|OBP
|.295
|.373
|SLG
|.354
|12
|XBH
|15
|3
|HR
|3
|23
|RBI
|21
|36/12
|K/BB
|33/13
|6
|SB
|6
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Padres pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.
- The Padres' 3.82 team ERA ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to surrender 173 home runs (1.1 per game), the third-fewest in baseball.
- Wacha gets the start for the Padres, his 24th of the season. He is 13-4 with a 3.39 ERA and 117 strikeouts in 127 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he threw seven innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In 23 games this season, the 32-year-old has an ERA of 3.39, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .229 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.