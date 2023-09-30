The Eastern Illinois Panthers (3-1) visit the Northwestern State Demons (0-3) at Harry Turpin Stadium on Saturday, September 30, 2023.

With 13.7 points per game (18th-worst) and 43.3 points allowed per game on defense (fifth-worst), Northwestern State has been struggling on both sides of the ball this season. Eastern Illinois ranks 75th in the FCS with 21.8 points per contest, but it has been lifted up by its defense, which ranks 20th-best by giving up only 19.8 points per game.

Eastern Illinois vs. Northwestern State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Natchitoches, Louisiana Venue: Harry Turpin Stadium

Week 5 Games

Eastern Illinois vs. Northwestern State Key Statistics

Eastern Illinois Northwestern State 351.5 (46th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 239.7 (123rd) 383.8 (97th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 453.7 (68th) 124.5 (84th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 115.3 (96th) 227 (41st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 124.3 (117th) 1 (57th) Turnovers (Rank) 4 (116th) 0 (65th) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (2nd)

Eastern Illinois Stats Leaders

Pierce Holley has recored 908 passing yards, or 227 per game, so far this season. He has completed 66.7% of his passes and has tossed six touchdowns with four interceptions.

MJ Flowers Jr. has rushed for 296 yards on 41 carries so far this year while scoring one time on the ground. He's also tacked on 12 catches, totaling 64 yards.

Kevin Daniels has compiled 165 yards on 40 carries, while also catching 11 passes for 65 yards and one score.

Eli Mirza's 160 receiving yards (40 yards per game) lead the team. He has 15 catches on 16 targets.

Justin Thomas has 10 receptions (on 10 targets) for a total of 108 yards (27 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

DeAirious Smith has racked up 101 reciving yards (25.3 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Northwestern State Stats Leaders

Tyler Vander Waal has thrown for 306 yards (102 ypg) to lead Northwestern State, completing 44.4% of his passes and recording two touchdown passes compared to four interceptions this season.

Scooter Adams has carried the ball 24 times for a team-high 128 yards (42.7 per game). He has also caught five passes for 67 yards and two receiving touchdowns.

Darius Boone Jr. has carried the ball 28 times for 110 yards (36.7 per game).

Jaren Mitchell's team-leading 95 yards as a receiver have come on seven catches (out of seven targets) with one touchdown.

Travon Jones has caught four passes while averaging 24.3 yards per game.

